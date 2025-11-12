Fire engulfs, destroys garage in Chicago's Avalon Park neighborhood

A fire destroyed a garage in Chicago's Avalon Park neighborhood early Wednesday.

The fire broke out in a detached garage behind a residence off 85th Street near Stony Island Avenue. The garage was of older construction with flammable asphalt siding, resulting in lots of black smoke.

From CBS Skywatch, flames were seen engulfing the garage at 6:48 a.m.

The blaze sent smoke billowing over busy Stony Island Avenue during the morning rush Wednesday.

Firefighters attacked the blaze with two hose lines and succeeded in putting it out. But the garage was completely destroyed to the point where there was nothing left.

No injuries were reported in the fire.