Early morning fire destroys much of Chatham home

By CBS Chicago Team

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Investigators are working to figure out what caused an early morning fire in Chatham.

Video shows the scene on 93rd Street near Cottage Grove.

Chopper 2 was also over the scene where the back of the home appeared to sustain most of the damage.

It's believed everyone inside made it out safely, but the Chicago Fire Department has yet to confirm.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 31, 2023 / 5:15 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

