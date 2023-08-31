Early morning fire destroys much of Chatham home

Early morning fire destroys much of Chatham home

Early morning fire destroys much of Chatham home

CHICAGO (CBS) – Investigators are working to figure out what caused an early morning fire in Chatham.

Video shows the scene on 93rd Street near Cottage Grove.

Chopper 2 was also over the scene where the back of the home appeared to sustain most of the damage.

It's believed everyone inside made it out safely, but the Chicago Fire Department has yet to confirm.