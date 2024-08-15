Fire reported at massive data center building in South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Firefighters rushed to the former R. R. Donnelley and Sons Calumet Plant building—which now houses a massive data center—after a report of a fire in the South Loop Thursday afternoon.

The massive building carries an address of 350 E. Cermak Rd., but stretches north a full block to 21st Street along Calumet Avenue.

There were reports of a carpet on fire somewhere in the building, and firefighters were seen on the roof—likely to ventilate the building. The fire was extinguished quickly. There were also reports that the fire was on the roof.

The old R.R. Donnelley plant houses a multi-tenant data center described as the largest in the Midwest.

The building dates back to 1912. It is located near Wintrust Arena and McCormick Place.