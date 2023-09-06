South Loop residents fight against plans for new data center in Prairie District

South Loop residents fight against plan for new data center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some people in the South Loop are fired up about a new neighbor – not a person, but a data center.

The fear is that all the computers at the data center will make too much noise and be a disruption in the Prairie Avenue District. As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Wednesday, residents are taking their concerns to the city.

Digital Realty Trust is proposing the data center for the southwest corner of 21st Street and Calumet Avenue – which is now a vacant lot. The company already operates a data center nearby at 350 E. Cermak Rd.

Residents are circulating a petition asking Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) not to approve the data center.

"This is an outrage!" said Tina Feldstein, president of the Prairie District Neighborhood Alliance.

Prairie Avenue District residents do not like the loud fans and loud alarms they already hear at the existing Cermak Road data that Digital Realty Trust operates.

"It usually goes off at night; sometimes throughout the day," said concerned resident Brandon Cepeda.

People living in a building near the existing data center say Digital Realty runs the fans 24 hours a day, seven days a week to cool computers powering what is known as the cloud.

The loud fans have been debated for years.

"Neighbors literally could not sleep," said Feldstein.

Back in 2021, we told you about a different data center run by Digital Realty in nearby Printer's Row.

Neighbors in Printer's Row reached us with the same concerns back then, after filing dozens of 311 complaints about noise pollution.

"We're the ones who are going to be impacted," said Angela Ingram.

So now, residents are fighting the planned data center at 21st and Calumet – right directly across the street from a residential building.

"Isn't one in the area enough?" said Ingram.

"We brought in professionals to prove the noise levels are absolutely unbearable," said Feldstein.

Feldstein – who also lives in the building across the street - said that is what it took to get a wall installed years ago to mitigate noise from the existing Cermak Road data center.

Noise, they say, is *still problematic and disruptive.

The Prairie District Neighborhood Alliance has also expressed concern about sunlight being blocked by the 271-foot-tall data center, and environmental concerns regarding how much power data centers require and also that the existing data center "has regularly generated air pollution from spewed black soot,"

The group also called the data center an "economic loser" – a $500 million project that would only employ about 40 people. The group further expressed concerns about disruption to a nearby park.

A petition against the data center is now more than 500 signatures strong.

"It would be detrimental to the community and those that live nearby," said Ingram, who organized the petition. "We want infrastructure that aligns with our values and uplifts our community, not disrupts it."

The residents have also filed several complaints with Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd), who they say has heard their concerns about the existing facility for years.

Molina reached Dowell's office about the issue. Staffers would not tell us how many complaints they've received on the proposed center – but did say most feedback has not been in favor of it:

"We have had residents reach out in opposition and in support of the proposed data center. Opposition outweighs the support. "Alderman Dowell has no statement prior to the community meeting.

"There have been two meetings on this matter. Community meetings are one of the ways Alderman Dowell obtains feedback from her constituents on various projects, initiatives, proposals that affect the growth and development of the ward. "We will not share the tally for those in opposition or support at this time. The meeting is organized by the 3rd Ward and are unrelated to any complaints or support we have received."

Dowell's office hosted its third community meeting Wednesday night for feedback on the project. The meeting was held at the American Book Company building at 330 E. Cermak Rd.

Meanwhile, the concerned residents said they hope the alderman, and the city, hear them.

"We as a community are standing up and saying no," Feldstein said.

"This community does not approve of this data center," said Ingram.

Molina has reached Digital Realty several times to address the concerns about the data center and to learn more about their plans. Late Wednesday, there had been no response yet.