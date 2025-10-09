Fire damages Dear Margaret restaurant in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood

A fire this week damaged the popular Dear Margaret restaurant in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood.

In a social media post, Dear Margaret owner Lacey Irby and chef Ryan Brosseau wrote that the Dear Margaret, at 2965 N. Lincoln Ave., was temporarily closed after the fire this past Tuesday evening.

No one was injured in the fire, which the Dear Margaret team described as "localized," but the entire restaurant sustained water damage and extensive smoke damage.

Phones at the restaurant went down, and the restaurant team said anyone trying to reach them should use email.

"If you have an upcoming reservation, we are so very sorry to cancel on you," the Dear Margaret team wrote. "We will share our reopen date as soon as we are able."

Dear Margaret describes its culinary approach as: "A love letter to Midwestern ingredients, written in elevated and honest French-Canadian cuisine. Rooted in classic technique. Relying on the passion and ingenuity of a year-round preservationist's kitchen and larder. Reminiscent of that welcoming feeling at a grandmother's table."

In 2022, Dear Margaret was recognized by the Michelin Guide with one of its highest awards.

In February 2023, Dear Margaret was hit by burglars who smashed through the glass front door to get inside. But a big crowd was seen waiting to get in for dinner the night after the burglary.