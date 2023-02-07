Burglars target popular Dear Margaret restaurant on Lincoln Avenue

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big crowd was seen waiting to get into Dear Margaret restaurant for dinner Monday night after the popular Lakeview eatery was burglarized.

Early Monday morning, someone broke into the hot spot at 2965 N. Lincoln Ave., near the intersection with Southport and Wellington avenues. The burglar busted through the glass front door to get inside.

It is not clear what the thief stole.

Dear Margaret describes its culinary approach as: "A love letter to Midwestern ingredients, written in elevated and honest French-Canadian cuisine. Rooted in classic technique. Relying on the passion and ingenuity of a year-round preservationist's kitchen and larder. Reminiscent of that welcoming feeling at a grandmother's table."

Last year, Dear Margaret was recognized by the Michelin Guide with one of its highest awards.