Fire damages apartment building in Gurnee, Illinois

Several people and pets were left standing outside in the middle of the night early Sunday after an apartment fire in Gurnee, Illinois north of Chicago.

Firefighters were seen at the Luna Park Apartments, near Wedgewood Drive and St. Paul Avenue, around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Fire crews were mainly spotted on the second floor. Someone was also seen being helped into an ambulance.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to the Gurnee Fire Department to get more information about the fire and injuries.