Fire crews rescue kitten after apartment fire in Orland Park

Fire officials are still investigating what led to an apartment fire Saturday morning in Orland Park.

Crews responded to the fire around 5:40 a.m. at the two-story apartment at the 15200 block of Al Camino Terrace. Smoke was spotted coming from the north side of the building.

Firefighters entered the building on the second floor and quickly put out the fire. Fire officials said that though it was restricted to the one unit, other units were cleared out for safety.

No injuries were reported.

On Sunday, firefighters said they did find a kitten in the apartment that needed respiratory assistance. Immediate aid was given to the kitten to help overcome breathing issues.

Orland Park Protection District

The kitten was then returned healthy to the apartment owners.