Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire crews rescue kitten after apartment fire in Orland Park

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Fire officials are still investigating what led to an apartment fire Saturday morning in Orland Park.

Crews responded to the fire around 5:40 a.m. at the two-story apartment at the 15200 block of Al Camino Terrace. Smoke was spotted coming from the north side of the building.

Firefighters entered the building on the second floor and quickly put out the fire. Fire officials said that though it was restricted to the one unit, other units were cleared out for safety.

No injuries were reported.

On Sunday, firefighters said they did find a kitten in the apartment that needed respiratory assistance. Immediate aid was given to the kitten to help overcome breathing issues.

kitten-saved-orland-park.png
Orland Park Protection District

The kitten was then returned healthy to the apartment owners.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue