Fire crews in Merrillville, Indiana worked to put out a fire in an apartment complex on Sunday afternoon.

The building appeared to be part of the Whitcomb Terrace apartments in the 3900 block of West 77th Place in Merrillville, about 20 minutes south of Gary.

Several fire departments were on the scene.

The roof of the building was destroyed, along with balconies for at least two units.

It was not known late Sunday if anyone was hurt.