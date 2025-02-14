3 hospitalized, including child, after apartment fire in Chicago's West Rogers Park

Three people, including a child and a firefighter, were hospitalized after an apartment fire Friday morning on the city's North Side.

Crews responded to the two-alarm fire at the building located in the 2700 block of Granville Avenue around 11 a.m.

Initial reports say the fire was believed to have started on the first floor and, according to fire officials, caused the back porches to collapse.

Sources said an adult and a child were taken to the hospital in critical condition. One firefighter was also taken in good condition with minor injuries.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.