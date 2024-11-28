Watch CBS News
Fire crews battle 2 fires overnight on Chicago's West, South Sides

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago firefighters responded to two fires overnight on the city's West and South Sides.

The first fire happened in the Austin neighborhood, where flames and smoke poured out of a house at 4739 W. Polk St., near Cicero Avenue.

Fire crews were seen on the roof of the house, which was boarded up. There were reports of squatters in the house.

The second fire happened in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Multiple firefighters with power tools around the house at 6940 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

The fire truck's ladder was fully extended as crews worked on the roof.

CBS News Chicago was waiting Thursday afternoon to hear back from the Chicago Fire Department about both fires—and whether anyone was hurt.

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

