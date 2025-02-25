Watch CBS News
Fire rips through condo building in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood

By Adam Harrington, Jacob Sarracino

Everyone was safe Tuesday following a fire at a relatively new luxury condo building in Bronzeville.

The fire broke out early Tuesday afternoon in the three-story building at 3309 S. Michigan Ave.

Real estate listings indicate that the three-unit condo building was constructed in 2006. A Redfin listing shows the three-bedroom, two-bathroom condos feature open floor plans, hardwood floors and woodwork, fireplaces, cherry kitchen cabinets, and a whirlpool tub in the main bathroom.

The Chicago Fire Department said the building was of lightweight construction.

After the fire was out, several windows were busted out on the first floor of the building. Firefighters used multiple levels to fight flames on the upper levels.

It was not clear late Tuesday how the fire started.

