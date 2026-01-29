Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire burning in Joliet industrial building

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A fire was raging Thursday afternoon in an industrial building in southwest suburban Joliet.

The roof collapsed on the building where the fire started near Eastern Avenue and Washington Street in downtown Joliet.

The fire was near the Metra Rock Island tracks, but Metra has not reported any service disruptions.

Heavy smoke was still pouring from the building shortly before 5 p.m. as firefighters used several trucks and aerial ladders to extinguish the blaze.

It's unclear if anyone was in the building at the time or if anyone has been injured.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue