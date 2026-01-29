Fire burning in Joliet industrial building

A fire was raging Thursday afternoon in an industrial building in southwest suburban Joliet.

The roof collapsed on the building where the fire started near Eastern Avenue and Washington Street in downtown Joliet.

The fire was near the Metra Rock Island tracks, but Metra has not reported any service disruptions.

Heavy smoke was still pouring from the building shortly before 5 p.m. as firefighters used several trucks and aerial ladders to extinguish the blaze.

It's unclear if anyone was in the building at the time or if anyone has been injured.