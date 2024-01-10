Fire breaks out in apartment house near Illinois-Wisconsin state line

ANTIOCH, Ill. (CBS) -- A fire broke out late Wednesday afternoon in an apartment house in Antioch.

The fire broke out in an American foursquare house at 24220 W. North Ave. in Antioch, which had multiple mailboxes and routes of entry and had been sectioned off into a multi-occupancy apartment building.

The house is located just south of the Illinois-Wisconsin state line, and just north of Channel Lake. Firefighters from both Illinois and Wisconsin municipal departments responded to the scene.

The fire appeared to be out by 4 p.m., and appeared to be contained to the back quarter of the house. A fire ladder was seen going up to a charred second-floor window.

Initial reports indicated that two people had been trapped on the second floor. Information about injuries was not immediately available.