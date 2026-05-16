Hugo Cuypers scores MLS-leading 13th goal, Fire beats Montreal 2-0

Hugo Cuypers scored his MLS-leading 13th goal this season, Philip Zinckernagel added a goal and an assist, and the Chicago Fire beat CF Montreal 2-0 on Saturday.

Cuypers has at least one goal in each game he's played this season and is just the third player in MLS history to score in 10 consecutive regular-season contests.

Chris Brady had six saves for Chicago and has six shutouts this season.

The Fire (7-4-2), who beat D.C. United 3-1 on Wednesday to snap a three-game losing streak, have won back-to-back games.

Zinckernagel ran onto a failed clearance attempt by Brayan Vera and skipped a first-touch shot from just inside the top of the penalty box into the net to open the scoring in the 14th minute.

Thomas Gillier had four saves for Montreal (4-8-1).

The Fire beat Montreal 3-0 at Soldier Field on Feb. 28.