Shelter in place issued as massive fire burns at landscaping and farm facility near Shorewood

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Firefighters are battling a large fire at a landscaping and grain facility near Shorewood. 

Heavy smoke is coming from the scene and there is a large emergency response. 

Shorewood police have issued a shelter in place for residents due to toxic fumes from the fire. 

No injuries have been reported. 

No further details are available at this time. 

