Shelter in place issued as massive fire burns at landscaping and farm facility near Shorewood
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Firefighters are battling a large fire at a landscaping and grain facility near Shorewood.
Heavy smoke is coming from the scene and there is a large emergency response.
Shorewood police have issued a shelter in place for residents due to toxic fumes from the fire.
No injuries have been reported.
No further details are available at this time.
