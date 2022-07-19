Shelter in place issued as massive fire burns at landscaping and farm facility near Shorewood

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Firefighters are battling a large fire at a landscaping and grain facility near Shorewood.

The State Fire Marshal will be on site in the coming hours to investigate the cause & origin of a massive fire in Shorewood that has consumed a landscape & farm supply company. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported. Updates at https://t.co/vhbRxCcLib pic.twitter.com/SHvwdzYVwH — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) July 19, 2022

Heavy smoke is coming from the scene and there is a large emergency response.

Shorewood police have issued a shelter in place for residents due to toxic fumes from the fire.

Flames have consumed much of the Tri-County Stockdale facility on Black Road east of County Line in Shorewood. Black Road will remain closed as firefighting efforts continue. Tenders are bringing in water to the scene, as no hydrants exist here. More at https://t.co/vhbRxCcLib pic.twitter.com/fhEeAMpTFu — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) July 19, 2022

No injuries have been reported.

No further details are available at this time.