Fire sweeps through apartment building, displaces residents in Woodridge, Illinois

People ran out of their homes into the cold overnight Tuesday into Wednesday after a fire broke out in an apartment building in the western Chicago suburb of Woodridge.

The fire broke out in a multi-family building at 7900 Janes Ave., near Forest Drive.

Smoke was seen billowing as firefighters stood on the roof.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries fighting the blaze, according to the Lisle-Woodridge Fire Protection District.

Fire officials said several units have major damage, and the families who reside in them have been displaced.

The American Red Cross was assisting the displaced residents Wednesday morning.

