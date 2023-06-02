Family vows to find killer who took man's life during unrest in Cicero in 2020

Family vows to find killer who took life of Victor Cazares Jr. in Cicero

CICERO, Ill. (CBS) -- Three years ago Thursday, a man was shot and killed in front of a Cicero grocery during a tense period of civil unrest.

As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Thursday night, The family of Victor Cazares Jr. is honoring him – while pleading with the dozens who were there the day he was killed to find his murderer.

A mural on a wall, pictures and flowers, and now a street sign in his honor, all serve to memorialize Cazares at the corner of 14th Street and 49th Court in Cicero. Cazares' family gathered there on Thursday evening – as a band played mariachi music.

"He has a name, and we want people to know who he was," said his sister, Adriana Cazares.

On Monday, June 1, 2020, hundreds of people took to the streets of Cicero and looted businesses – stealing merchandise and flipping stores upside-down.

Cazares was standing in front of a store, Super Espiga at 4920 W. 14th St., when he was hit in the head by a bullet. He was 27.

"He was not standing at the corner for more than two minutes when the incident happened," said Adriana Cazares. "He was literally left on the floor while everyone ran, and I'm sure the person that did it ran as well."

With little information to go on, George McDade of the Cook County Crime Stoppers joined the family Thursday in going door-to-door to look for any clues that could lead to an arrest.

"It's still an open case. It's not solved. It's not over with," McDade said. "No matter how small of a piece of a detail you have, please make that phone call to us."

While the Cazares family found joy in the honor bestowed upon Victor Thursday night, they vow to find his killer – no matter how long it takes.

"I just hope at night, they can remember how my brother felt that afternoon," Cazares said.

Cook County Crime Stoppers plastered the neighborhood Thursday with flyers like the one below – offering a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information should call (800) 535-STOP or email TIPS@cookcountycrimestoppers.org. You need not give your name – the organization will provide a code number.