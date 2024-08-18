Watch CBS News
2 men killed in fiery UTV crash northwest of Chicago

By Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

HEBRON, Ill. (CBS) -- Two men are dead after a utility-terrain vehicle crashed into a pole and knocked down power lines in McHenry County Saturday night.

First responders were called at 10:50 p.m. to the 13300 block of Thayer Road in unincorporated Hebron, Illinois.

The McHenry County Sheriff's office said a UTV being driven by a 40-year-old Harvard, Illinois man—with a 36-year-old Harvard, Illinois man and a 35-year-old San Carlos, California man onboard—was headed east on Thayer Road at a high rate of speed when it went off road.

The UTV hit and snapped a utility pole—knocking down power lines, and then rolled several times—resulting in the driver's ejection, the sheriff's office said.

The UTV then came to rest upright in a ditch and caught on fire, the sheriff's office said.

The 40-year-old and 36-year-old men were killed at the scene, the sheriff's office said. The 35-year-old had minor injuries and declined medical attention.

Authorities believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. The crash remained under investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff's Office Major Crash Investigation Unit and the county Coroner's Office Sunday afternoon.

