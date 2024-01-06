2 rescued from fiery car crash in Chicago suburb; no injuries reported

EAST DUNDEE, Ill. (CBS) -- Two people were rescued after their car slid off the road in East Dundee overnight.

The crash happened on Route 72 - just west of Beverly.

The car caught on fire after sliding off the road and into the median. An IDOT driver saw the crash and called for help.

East Dundee fire officials say weather may have been a factor in the crash.

"This morning's road conditions are really challenging, so everybody please take it easy and drive slow out there. They are really slick," said Chief Jason Parthun.

The occupants in the car made it out safely, with no serious injuries were reported.