Watch CBS News
Local News

2 rescued from fiery car crash in Chicago suburb; no injuries reported

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Car slides off road, catches fire in East Dundee; 2 people rescued
Car slides off road, catches fire in East Dundee; 2 people rescued 00:37

EAST DUNDEE, Ill. (CBS) -- Two people were rescued after their car slid off the road in East Dundee overnight.

The crash happened on Route 72 - just west of Beverly. 

The car caught on fire after sliding off the road and into the median. An IDOT driver saw the crash and called for help.

East Dundee fire officials say weather may have been a factor in the crash.

"This morning's road conditions are really challenging, so everybody please take it easy and drive slow out there. They are really slick," said Chief Jason Parthun. 

The occupants in the car made it out safely, with no serious injuries were reported.

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on January 6, 2024 / 7:58 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.