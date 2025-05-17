Field Museum celebrating Summer of SUE to mark T-Rex's 25th anniversary

The Field Museum is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its most famous exhibit, SUE the T-Rex.

The Summer of SUE starts Saturday, marking 25 years since SUE was unveiled to the public. SUE is the world's largest and most complete adult Tyrannosaurus Rex fossil ever found.

The Field Museum is hosting a Dinapzlooza Dino Derby on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the museum's north lawn, featuring a children's race in dinosaur costumes, and a race for adults in full inflatable dinosaur suits.

It will also feature roaming dinosaur puppets, fossil preparation demonstrations, and a museum-wide scavenger hunt.

Through September, the museum also will host a series of activites to celebrate SUE.

A full list of the Summer of SUE events is below:

Wednesday, May 21, 12PM-1PM

25 years of SUE PlayLab storytime

Families with 2-6-year-olds are invited to a free, drop-in storytime celebrating SUE the Tyrannosaurus rex. The Field Museum's beloved T. rex, SUE was first exhibited to guests 25 years ago on May 17, 2000! Join us for an interactive read aloud, celebrating SUE, the most complete adult T.rex ever discovered.

Wednesday, June 4, 12PM-1PM

25 years of SUE PlayLab storytime

Families with 2-6-year-olds are invited to a free, drop-in storytime celebrating SUE the Tyrannosaurus rex. Join us for an interactive read aloud, celebrating SUE, the most complete adult T.rex ever discovered.

Saturday June 7, 10AM - 2PM

DINOPALOOZA & DINO DERBY

Dinopalooza is back and bigger than ever! Come celebrate SUE at this Museum-wide dinosaur extravaganza featuring Field scientists sharing their work, paleoart crafts, face painting, special tours, and so much more!

This year the Field Museum is partnering with iHeart Radio to bring Dino Derby to Dinopalooza on the Museum's North Lawn! Dino Derby is a foot race for SUE wanna-bes to see who can win the title of SUEpreme speedster and epic prizes.

Friday, June 13, 11AM-1PM

Meet a Scientist: Summer of SUE with Akiko Shinya and Connie Van Beek

The Art of Fossil Preparation: Archaeopteryx is closing on June 25. This Meet a Scientist will highlight the work of Field Fossil Preparators Akiko Shinya and Connie Van Beak. Both worked on the preperation of SUE and the Chicago Archaeopteryx. Together they will highlight the similarities and differences in preparing these two iconic fossils at the Field.

Wednesday, July 2, 12PM-1PM

25 years of SUE PlayLab PlayDate Storytime

Families with 2-6-year-olds are invited to a free, drop-in storytime celebrating SUE the Tyrannosaurus rex! Join us for an interactive read aloud, celebrating SUE, the most complete T. rex ever discovered.

Friday, July 11, 11AM-1PM

Meet a Scientist: Summer of SUE

Collections Manager of Fossil Vertebrates Bill Simpson and SUE go way back. Way back to 1997, that is, as a part of the team that worked to decide if the Field Museum was going to bid on the T. rex specimen at Sotheby's auction. At this Meet a Scientist, Bill will be discussing the acquisition, study and mounting of SUE - the greatest T. rex ever found.

Friday, July 18, 7:30PM - 9PM

Party Like It's SUE-thousand

Beauty Bar, 1444 W Chicago Ave Chicago, IL 60642

Ain't no party like a T.rex party, because a T.rex party lasts 67 million years! Join the Field Museum at Beauty Bar on Friday, July 18 from 7:30pm to 9PM for a night of non-stop 2000s jams. It's social with a side of science! Stop by for a drink, a dance, and chat with Field Paleontologists about all of the incredible science they do at the museum. No ticket required, this event is for adults 21+

Wednesday, August 6, 12PM-1PM

25 years of SUE PlayLab storytime

Families with 2-6-year-olds are invited to a free, drop-in storytime celebrating SUE the Tyrannosaurus rex. Join us for an interactive read aloud, celebrating SUE, the most complete adult T.rex ever discovered.

Friday, August 8, 11AM-1PM

Meet a Scientist: Summer of SUE

SUE the T. rex delt with some serious injuries - from a gash in their leg received during a dino brawl, to broken ribs and an arthritic spine. The fearsome T. rex had their share of aches and pains. One such injury has been a mystery to scientists: a series of holes that dot the dinosaur's jaw. At this Meet a Scientist, Dr. Jingmai O'Conner will be discussing the mystery of the holes in SUE's jaw and what could have caused them.

Friday, August 15, 7:30PM - 9PM

Party Like It's SUE-thousand

Easy Does It, 2354 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

Ain't no party like a T. rex party, because a T. rex party lasts 67 million years! Join the Field Museum at Easy Does It on Friday, August 15 from 7:30pm to 9PM for a night of non-stop 2000s jams. It's social with a side of science! Stop by for a drink, a dance, and the chat with Field Paleontologists about all of the incredible science they do at the Field. No ticket required for entry, this event is for adults 21+

Friday, September 5, 5:30PM - Saturday September 6, 9AM

SUE's UnEarthday Sleepover: Dozin' with the Dinos

Come celebrate SUE's special day at their sleepover UnEarthday party! This special Dozin' with the Dinos is the final Summer of SUE celebration and is sure to be a night to remember. Stay up late with scientists as the Field Museum comes to life in games, challenges, and stories throughout the night.