New dinosaur fossil "the Beast" arriving at Field Museum on Friday
CHICAGO (CBS) – A new dinosaur fossil will be unveiled at the Field Museum Friday.
The fossil comes from the remains of a 35-foot-long duck-billed dinosaur unearthed in Missouri in 2017.
The largest piece of the dinosaur, a 2,500-pound block of fossils nicknamed "the Beast," will arrive at the museum on Friday.
After it arrives at the museum, it will undergo a months-long process of being removed from its plaster jacket, and having the surrounding rock removed so scientists can examine the bones.
NOTE: This story has been corrected from an earlier version. The arrival of the fossil will not be open to the public.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.