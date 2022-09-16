Watch CBS News
New dinosaur fossil "the Beast" arriving at Field Museum on Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) – A new dinosaur fossil will be unveiled at the Field Museum Friday.

The fossil comes from the remains of a 35-foot-long duck-billed dinosaur unearthed in Missouri in 2017.

The largest piece of the dinosaur, a 2,500-pound block of fossils nicknamed "the Beast," will arrive at the museum on Friday.

A 2,500-pound block of fossils nicknamed "the Beast," part of the remains of a 35-foot-long duck-billed dinosaur called Parrosaurus missouriensis, is arriving at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago on Sept. 15, 2022. Pete Makovicky/Field Museum

After it arrives at the museum, it will undergo a months-long process of being removed from its plaster jacket, and having the surrounding rock removed so scientists can examine the bones.

NOTE: This story has been corrected from an earlier version. The arrival of the fossil will not be open to the public.

