Field Museum hosting free events for Latinx Heritage Month

By CBS Chicago Team

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Field Museum is celebrating Latinx Heritage Month with a series of events for families of all ages starting Wednesday.

Latinx Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, and to celebrate Latin culture and accomplishments, the Field Museum is hosting events such as bilingual story time, presentations from Latinx scientists, and several special performances.

Throughout the month, visitors to the museum's Science Hub will be able to learn about the work scientists, researchers, and other staff are doing with Latinx communities, and see items from the Field Museum's collections from Latin American regions.

The events run through Oct. 15, and are free with a general admission ticket. The museum will also have free admission days on Sept. 14, 20, 21, 27, and 28, and Oct. 4, 5, 11, and 12.

First published on September 13, 2022 / 4:37 PM

