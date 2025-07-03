Watch CBS News
Family searching for missing woman last seen on South Side of Chicago

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
A family on Chicago's South Side is looking for this woman who they say has been missing since Wednesday afternoon.

Relatives said 49-year-old Felecia Bates boarded a CTA bus in the South Shore neighborhood, near 74th and Jeffery, around 1 p.m. Wednesday, and hasn't been seen since.

She has a mental disability and might be in need of her medication. Anyone with information about where she might be is asked to call Chicago police. 

