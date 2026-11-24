The controversial plan to move Amtrak's Midwest maintenance yard from its current site on Chicago's Near West Side to the Bridgeport neighborhood has hit a major snag.

Ald. Nicole Lee (11th) confirmed information reported earlier in Trains Pro Magazine that federal officials have pulled their funding for the project, which would have moved the maintenance yard to a site along Canal Street in Bridgeport.

A letter reportedly dated Monday said the Federal Railroad Administration is withdrawing a $572 million grant for the project, and an $87 million grant for bridge and viaduct work. The grant was awarded in August.

Trains Pro Magazine reported that the FRA will now prohibit the sale of the existing 14th Street yard.

In a statement, Amtrak said its focus would shift to upgrading that existing yard.

"Amtrak, in consultation with USDOT, is shifting its focus to redevelopment of our existing 14th Street Yard as a better long-term approach to modernizing our Chicago maintenance facilities. FRA has agreed to rescope the grant to reflect the new direction of the project," Amtrak said in a statement.

"The redevelopment of Amtrak's existing Chicago Coach Yard at 14th Street, which offers better operational access to Chicago Union Station, will provide substantial benefits to the traveling public," the statement continued. "Amtrak will focus on addressing critical infrastructure needs, improved support for new trains and helping to advance future Midwest service growth."

The move is apparently tied to concerns over cost overruns, and not the opposition from the proposed site's neighbors in Bridgeport.

The $900 million project is also closely tied to plans for a potential new White Sox stadium in the South Loop. The team's minority owner, Justin Ishbia, is the private developer and delivery partner for the Amtrak project. Ishbia was to provide $125 million in private capital for the project.

Ishbia's company, Canal Edge LLC, said it had no comment.