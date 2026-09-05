Renderings revealed for potential White Sox stadium along the river in South Loop

Plans for a newly designed Chicago White Sox stadium along the river in Chicago's South Loop neighborhood were released on Saturday.

Canal Edge released renderings for the new stadium in the area known as "The Railyards," with a mixed-use space concept including retail and "potential healthcare offerings by Northwestern Medicine along the riverfront."

White Sox minority owner Justin Ishbia is a shareholder of Canal Edge, which has the riverside property under contract.

Back in March, CBS News Chicago reported Shore Capital, a private equity firm of the Sox's owner-in-waiting, Justin Ishbia, was in the process of buying a 47-acre Amtrak railyard.

Canal Edge

Canal Edge

The White Sox's current lease for Rate Field expires after the 2029 season.

Alderman Jason Ervin of the 28th Ward said he is looking forward to this plan. He released the following statement:

"I look forward to engaging with the White Sox, 28th Ward residents, and my colleagues in the City Council about a development that has the potential to create good-paying jobs for Chicagoans, improve our transportation infrastructure, and provide a long-term home for one of our city's storied franchises."

Cook County Commissioner John P. Daley and Ald. Nicole Lee called the announcement a "betrayal." They issued the following statement, in part, on Saturday in response to newly announced renderings.

"Today's announcement from Justin Ishbia represents nothing less than a betrayal to the community that the White Sox have called home and relied upon as their most loyal fan base for 116 years. For 116 years, Bridgeport and the entire 11th Ward has supported this team. We have accepted inconvenience–and done so without complaint–out of deep reverence for our team. Generations have grown up walking over to the ballpark with our kids and parents. Working class residents have spent their hard earned money on season tickets, merchandise, concessions, year after year, in support of this team. Ishbia's new proposal demonstrates a profound disrespect for the team's own fan base and for our city."

Daley and Lee's statement said this plan would be "abandoning Bridgeport" and would leave the neighborhood with economic impacts.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to the White Sox about the renderings, but has not heard back.