Bridgeport neighbors speak out against environmental impact study released by Amtrak, FRA

Neighbors in Bridgeport are continuing to speak out in their fight against a proposed Amtrak maintenance facility.

This comes after the findings in a new environmental impact study were released over the weekend.

Those who call Bridgeport home continue to make it clear — they oppose the move of Amtrak's facility.

It currently sits here at 12th and Canal, but Amtrak is in its final phase of moving it to Bridgeport, where 6,500 people live within 500 feet of the proposed site

"This is a ridiculous thing they're trying to offer and push through here," said Peter Caruso.

"We're looking to save our families. We've been here, we've built new homes here," said Tom Bruno.

Since late August, residents have raised concerns about the environmental impact it will have on their neighborhood. They demanded a study be conducted.

Over the weekend, Amtrak and the Federal Railroad Administration released a 59-page assessment — saying the impact would be "insignificant"

"This is what they did. Did they bring one member of the Bridgeport community? Are we supposed to trust them?" said Ann Caruso.

"This was a study that was done for predetermined results. It was pushed through in seven to 11 days," said Michael Mancine.

Matt Malec is part of Bridgeport Environmentalists. He examined the study and says it's nothing more than repurposed documents and lacks true impact on the 54 acres.

"Forty acres will need to be remediated. They're going to dig into soil that they now have confirmed have forever chemicals, PFA's," he said.

Now, residents say it's not just about their homes. They say this Amtrak facility will have an impact on nearby schools, not to mention parks. They insist this environmental study does not address that.

"It doesn't release the chemicals most commonly released from diesel fumes," Malec said.

The project is also closely tied to plans for a potential new White Sox stadium in the South Loop. The team's minority owner, Justin Ishbia, is the private developer and delivery partner for the Amtrak project. Ishbia is providing $125 million in private capital.

"I think we ought to get Jerry Reinsdorf involved because, for now, he's getting a free pass," Mancine said.

Alderwoman Nicole Lee (11th Ward) says the community deserves "a full, independent environmental impact study."

There is a final meeting in December.