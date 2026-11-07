Environmental assessment finds "insignificant" impact for proposed Amtrak Bridgeport maintenance facility

Big changes could be ahead for people living near Rate Field as Amtrak gets a step closer to moving its maintenance facility from South Loop to Bridgeport.

A report by the federal government on Saturday morning found the facility would not have a major impact.

Neighbors say the latest report comes as no surprise. The environmental assessment report was done by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Neighbors say it acknowledges contaminated soil and groundwater, as well as daily vibrations they'll be feeling from yard operations nearby.

The project will cost $900 million. Amtrak says it's looking at rebuilding the maintenance yard in its current location or moving elsewhere — they chose the proposed Canal Street site in Bridgeport because of its proximity to Union Station.

The project is also closely tied to plans for a potential new White Sox stadium in the South Loop. The team's minority owner is the private developer and delivery partner for the Amtrak project and is providing $ 125 million in private capital.

Neighbors say more than 6,500 people live within 500 feet of the proposed site. They say they deserve a meaningful examination of non-residential alternatives before their neighborhood commits to something like this.

Some aldermen have spoken out against the project, though they can't stop it from going forward. However, there is a resolution opposing the facility, which is set to move forward for a vote by the full city council soon.