Attorneys to provide update in federal lawsuit of former Chicago Public School P.E. teacher

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Attorneys are expected to update the public on the federal lawsuit against a former Chicago public school teacher on Thursday.

Families claim Andrew Castro sexually abused their children for years. He was charged in June with predatory criminal sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

They say the abuse began in 2018 inside Castro's home. The suit says two of the victims are brothers, and the third is their cousin, and were between the ages of 10 and 12.

Castro is a former teacher at Federico Garcia Lorca Elementary School in Avondale, where he worked as a physical education teacher.

At the time he was charged, CPS officials confirmed he had been removed from Lorca Elementary School in May 2021, and the district's inspector general had launched an investigation into allegations against him.   

First published on January 18, 2024 / 9:11 AM CST

