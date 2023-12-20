Federal investigators launch new probe into UIC after complaints of discrimination

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The University of Illinois Chicago is under investigation by the federal government for alleged civil rights violations.

The U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights announced it is investigating several schools and universities across the country, including UIC, after complaints of discrimination. The investigation was opened on Tuesday, according to the department.

The department wouldn't comment on the UIC case, but in a recent news release said the latest investigations are part of "aggressive action" to address a rise in reports of discrimination and harassment on college campuses since the Israel-Hamas war begin – including anti-Muslim and anti-Arab discrimination, as well as antisemitism.

"Hate has no place in our schools, period. When students are targeted because they are—or are perceived to be—Jewish, Muslim, Arab, Sikh, or any other ethnicity or shared ancestry, schools must act to ensure safe and inclusive educational environments where everyone is free to learn," U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in the release issued Nov. 16. "These investigations underscore how seriously the Biden-Harris Administration, including the U.S. Department of Education, takes our responsibility to protect students from hatred and discrimination."

This is not the first complaint filed against UIC. Back in September, we uncovered a Title VI complaint accusing the university of a pattern of censoring and creating a hostile environment for Palestinian American students.

UIC released this statement in response to our questions about the investigation:

"The university strives to be a place where everyone feels welcome and where all people – no matter what color, race, ancestry, age, sex, interests, sexual orientation including gender identity, religion, disability, national origin, or marital status – can share perspectives and viewpoints to learn from one another. We care deeply about all members of our community, and we are committed to maintaining a campus climate that respects and advances tolerance, inclusion and diversity. To maintain a fair and impartial process, the university refrains from commenting on matters related to ongoing investigations, including those initiated by the OCR. We take all allegations of civil rights violations seriously and will fully cooperate with any inquiries that may arise from a complaint."