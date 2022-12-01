Organizers get ready for the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe festivities
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's an annual tradition that draws tens of thousands to the Chicago area.
It's nearly time for the annual Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe celebration in Des Plaines. It honors the December day in 1531 when Mary, the mother of Jesus, appeared to a man, St. Juan Diego in Mexico.
Event organizers are encouraging everyone to come, but people should prepare before making the pilgrimage. Cardinal Blase Cupich is expected to celebrate mass during the festivities.
Anyone interested should check the website at solg.org.
