FBI seek suspect in Little Village bank robbery

CHICAGO (CBS) – Authorities are looking for the person who robbed a bank in Little Village Saturday Morning.

Around 9:10 a.m., the FBI responded to a bank robbery at Old National Bank, located at 3220 W. 26th Street, Chicago.

They said the suspect used a note to request money before fleeing the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a White or Hispanic man, over 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet tall wearing a black knit cap, red and navy-blue plaid shirt, jeans, white Covid-style mask, blue gloves, dark boots, and dark backpack with white lettering

FBI
FBI

FBI said a weapon was not shown or implied and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI. Tips can be reported, even anonymously, at tips.fbi.gov or by phone at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

First published on October 29, 2022 / 12:42 PM

