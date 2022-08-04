FBI offers reward for information on suspect who robbed Evanston bank
CHICAGO (CBS) – The FBI is seeking to arrest a suspect who robbed a Huntington Bank in Evanston on Wednesday.
The robbery took place at around 5:45 p.m. at the bank located at 2485 W. Howard St., according to a news release.
The FBI released images of the suspect and said he was wearing a black baseball cap with a logo, black sunglasses, a black sweatshirt, with a white outlining of a leaping cat, blue pants, a blue surgical mask, and gray gloves.
The suspect asked for money and showed a knife. No one was injured, according to the FBI.
The suspect remains at large.
Those with information can report tips, even anonymously, to tips.fbi.gov or 312-421-6700.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.