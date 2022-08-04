Watch CBS News
FBI offers reward for information on suspect who robbed Evanston bank

CHICAGO (CBS) – The FBI is seeking to arrest a suspect who robbed a Huntington Bank in Evanston on Wednesday.

The robbery took place at around 5:45 p.m. at the bank located at 2485 W. Howard St., according to a news release.

The FBI is seeking to arrest a suspect who robbed a Huntington Bank in Evanston on Wednesday. FBI

The FBI released images of the suspect and said he was wearing a black baseball cap with a logo, black sunglasses, a black sweatshirt, with a white outlining of a leaping cat, blue pants, a blue surgical mask, and gray gloves.

The suspect asked for money and showed a knife. No one was injured, according to the FBI.

The suspect remains at large.

Those with information can report tips, even anonymously, to tips.fbi.gov or 312-421-6700.

First published on August 4, 2022 / 3:09 PM

