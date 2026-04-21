FBI offers $50,000 reward for arrest of alleged gang member in National Guard soldier's murder

The FBI on Tuesday announced a reward of $50,000 for the arrest and conviction of a man wanted in the 2021 shooting death of a National Guard member.

Joseph "Troubles" Matos has already been indicted by a grand jury in the shooting that killed Illinois National Guard soldier Chrys Carvajal on July 3, 2021.

Matos and co-defendant Gary "Gotti" Roberson are accused of killing Carvajal "for the purpose of maintaining and increasing position in the Milwaukee Kings" street gang, according to a May 2024 indictment.

According to the indictment, the Milwaukee Kings gang operates on the North Side of Chicago and carries out murders and other acts of violence to preserve and protect its power and territory, to further illegal drug trafficking, and to keep others in fear of the gang.

Carvajal, 19, who had just returned home after Army National Guard training, was leaving a party on July 3, 2021, and walking to his car when he was shot and killed at the corner of Lockwood Avenue and Palmer Street in Chicago's Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

"He was off serving and protecting our country, and for him to come home - and not even a month of him being home - you killed my brother, and now my family is broken," his sister, Jennifer Ramirez, said as the family offered a $10,000 reward in the case three weeks after his death.

Four months after the killing, Carvajal's family and their supporters called on the Cook County State's Attorney's office to file charges in the case, insisting there was video evidence and eyewitness testimony of the crime and that police had made an arrest. But the Cook County State's Attorney's offices said at the time that there wasn't enough evidence to file charges.

Roberson was arrested on May 16, 2024, the same day the FBI raided a home in the 2200 block of West Farragut Avenue in Chicago's Lincoln Square neighborhood . But Matos remained at large as of April 2026.

A warrant is out for Matos' arrest, and the reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction has been upped from $25,000 to $50,000.

Matos, 43, stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds, the FBI said.

The FBI said Matos has the following tattoos: "M-Town Kings" on the right side of his neck; "1300" on the left side of his neck; "Move in Silence" on his right hand; "Trust no one" on his left hand; "MOST WANTED" on his belly; "Heavensent, Hellbound" on his forearms; and "Jesus Christopher Matos" on his chest.

The FBI emphasized that Matos should be considered armed and dangerous, and should never be approached directly. Anyone with information, even anonymously, should to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov, the FBI said.

