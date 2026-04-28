FBI, Gary police renew calls for information in search for missing teenage girl last seen in 2024

The FBI and Gary Police are renewing their calls for information in their continued search for a missing teenage girl last seen in 2024.

Ja'Niyah McMichael was reported missing by her mother on Aug. 12, 2024, from their home in the 1900 block of Malcolm X Boulevard.

Ja'Niyah McMichael has been missing since Aug. 12, 2024. FBI and Gary police are asking for the public's help for any information on her whereabouts. FBI

The push for information comes as the family plans to hold a balloon release to celebrate her 15th birthday on Tuesday.

Authorities say that she may be the victim of foul play.

At the time of her disappearance, Ja'Niyah was last seen wearing black pajama pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, and red and black shoes. According to authorities, she has known connections to Gary and East Chicago in Indiana.

There is now a $30,000 reward, $10,000 each from the Gary police, the FBI, and an anonymous donor, for information that will lead to her return home and the arrest and conviction of the people responsible for her disappearance.

Anyone with information can anonymously submit tips to the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), Gary, or online at tips.fbi.gov.