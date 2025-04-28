FBI, City of Gary offering $20K reward for information on missing teen last seen in August

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information on the disappearance of a teenage girl last seen in Gary, Indiana, last August.

Ja'Niyah McMichael, now 14, was reported missing by her mother on Aug. 12 from their home in the 1900 block of Malcolm X Boulevard.

Investigators believe she may be the victim of foul play, and the search for her remains active.

At the time of her disappearance, Ja'Niyah was last seen wearing black pajama pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, and red and black shoes.

The FBI says McMichael has known connections to Gary and East Chicago, Indiana.

Her grandmother, back in October, said she's not giving up hope.

"Keep sharing anything little to the public that they see or hear, or whatever they hear on the streets, could be something big for us," Dalia Guerrero said.

As the investigation remains ongoing, the FBI is offering a reward up to $10,000, and the City of Cary is also offering $10,000 to bring her home and hold those accountable in her disappearance.

Anyone with information can anonymously submit tips to the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), Gary, or online at tips.fbi.gov.

The FBI says billboards will also be going live in the Gary area asking for any information on McMichael's whereabouts.

The video above is from a previous report.