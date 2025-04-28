Watch CBS News
Local News

FBI, City of Gary offering $20K reward for information on missing teen last seen in August

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

FBI searches for missing teen from Gary, Indiana
FBI searches for missing teen from Gary, Indiana 00:32

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information on the disappearance of a teenage girl last seen in Gary, Indiana, last August.

Ja'Niyah McMichael, now 14, was reported missing by her mother on Aug. 12 from their home in the 1900 block of Malcolm X Boulevard.

Investigators believe she may be the victim of foul play, and the search for her remains active. 

At the time of her disappearance, Ja'Niyah was last seen wearing black pajama pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, and red and black shoes.

The FBI says McMichael has known connections to Gary and East Chicago, Indiana.

Her grandmother, back in October, said she's not giving up hope.

"Keep sharing anything little to the public that they see or hear, or whatever they hear on the streets, could be something big for us," Dalia Guerrero said.

As the investigation remains ongoing, the FBI is offering a reward up to $10,000, and the City of Cary is also offering $10,000 to bring her home and hold those accountable in her disappearance.

Anyone with information can anonymously submit tips to the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), Gary, or online at tips.fbi.gov.

The FBI says billboards will also be going live in the Gary area asking for any information on McMichael's whereabouts.

The video above is from a previous report. 

Jeramie Bizzle
social-seofeatured-chicago.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.