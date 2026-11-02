Former FBI Chicago head Doug DePodesta sues FBI, DOJ; says he was forced to resign over failed immigration prosecutions

In a lawsuit filed Monday the former head of the FBI field office in Chicago says he was forced to resign after being made a "scapegoat" for a series of failed prosecutions related to Operation Midway Blitz — prosecutions led by United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois Andrew Boutros.

Douglas DePodesta, who led the 1,100 men and women of the Chicago field office for just under two years is suing Boutros — both in his personal and professional capacity — as well FBI Director Kash Patel and U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche.

DePodesta's suit claims Boutros urged him to open FBI investigations into "individuals with political views or affiliations in opposition to the Trump administration."

The former FBI Chicago boss outlines a climate of pressure to specifically charge individuals involved in what's become known as the Broadview Six case — protesters arrested outside an ICE detention facility in west-suburban Broadview in 2025.

All federal charges were eventually dismissed against the six after U.S. District Judge April Perry demanded grand jury transcripts, revealing that Boutros' team improperly influenced grand jurors and excluded dissenting votes to secure charges.

In his lawsuit DePodesta claims Boutros used him to "deflect attention from his own failings."

"He decided to deflect attention by falsely pointing the finger at DePodesta," the suit claims.

Not just Doug DePodesta, but also his sister-in-law attorney Nancy DePodesta.

"[Deputy Director of the FBI, Christopher Raia] told DePodesta that....Boutros told his superiors in the Department of Justice that DePodesta and his sister-in-law, a prominent defense attorney in Chicago who represented Michael Rabbitt, one of the Broadview Six defendants, had conspired to destroy the Broadview Six case," according to the filing. "Deputy Director Raia said that Defendant Boutros had created a stir with his allegations against DePodesta and those allegations were communicated to FBI Director Kashyap Patel."

DePodesta claims he had no role in deciding to seek charges against the Broadview Six and never spoke with his sister-in-law about the case.

"Boutros understood his statements were false, he intentionally made those statements to force DePodesta out, and his false statements had their intended effect," according to the lawsuit.

DePodesta is seeking his job back, along with backpay and damages associated with his forced termination. He is alleging the actions of Boutros, Patel and Blanche violated his first and fifth amendment rights.

In an interview with CBS News Chicago, DePodesta made clear he knows this is a risky move.

"I know what this means. It essentially puts a target on my back, but I will not be silenced by fear," he told CBS News Chicago Political Reporter Chris Tye.

"My resignation was in no way voluntary. I was ordered to resign, period," DePodesta said. "I will tell you this, the FBI's role is to investigate, find justice. The U.S. Attorney's Office, they are the ones that decide what charges move forward and when it gets to the grand jury and the court, they're the ones who shepherd that to the Grand Jury."

DePodesta, who has since begun work in the private sector, hopes to one day return to the FBI, which was his employer for 24 years.

"I will not let fear silence me. What I would like from this lawsuit is other people to feel comfortable to come out and tell their stories," he said.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to the offices of Boutros and U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche for comment but have not yet heard back.