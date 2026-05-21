All charges dismissed against "Broadview Six," defense says grand jury transcript revealed "gross misconduct"

All remaining charges against the "Broadview Six" defendants have been dismissed with prejudice, U.S. Attorney Andrew Boutros announced in court Thursday afternoon.

Boutros told the court the decision to dismiss charges was due to improper handling of the grand jury proceedings by the lead prosecutor in the case. A rare federal trial for misdemeanor charges set to begin next week was also canceled.

Lawyers for the defendants had argued for federal prosecutors to submit the unredacted transcript of the three grand jury sessions that led to the indictment in October 2025 to be given to the judge to review.

A grand jury indicted the original six defendants on a count of felony conspiracy for their involvement in a protest in late September 2025 outside the Broadview facility. Then federal prosecutors dropped all charges against two of the defendants in March and, in April, dropped the conspiracy charge against the remaining defendants, including congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh.

Speaking after court, defense attorney Chris Parente said the actions by federal prosecutors with the grand jury "should shame every American."

"We have a Department of Justice that hides behind the grand jury in selling these indictments against Mr. Comey, against Don Lemon, against Brian Straw and the rest of the Broadview Six, saying, 'Hey, it's not us, we have a grand jury, a fair and impartial grand jury,'" Parente said. "Shame."

Parente, who was a federal prosecutor for 15 years, said he had never heard of anything as bad as the conduct in the Broadview Six grand jury sessions. He said that while he has not yet been able to review the unredacted transcripts, Judge April Perry gave a summary in court of her impressions. She said she had reviewed thousands of pages of grand jury transcripts in her career and had never seen anything worse than what she saw in these pages.

Parente said during the grand jury sessions, prosecutors used vouching, which he called a "101 no-no for any prosecutor," kicked out grand jury members who disagreed with them, did not disclose that a No True Bill – which indicates no indictment – had been returned to either the defense or the public. Parente also said that after receiving the No True Bill from one grand jury, they re-presented their case after excluding grand jurors who disagreed with them. The grand jury then returned a True Bill to indict the "Broadview Six."

Parente also said that while Judge Perry thought only 30 lines in the transcript had been redacted, prosecutors actually left out entire pages and never informed her.

Parente did credit U.S. Atty. Boutros, saying this is the second time he "made the tough decision to dismiss a high-profile case."

"I just wish he wouldn't try them in the first place," Parente added.

Parente said he will make a motion for sanctions for their clients so they can get their attorney's fees back, and in the hearings over those sanctions, he expects the prosecutors to testify in court regarding their conduct, and the defense will be able to cross-examine.

He also said they plan to file a claim with the Department of Justice's new "anti-weaponization" fund for financial relief for their clients.

Brian Straw, an Oak Park village trustee and defendant, said he was relieved to be exonerated, but fighting the charges was "never just about me and my co-defendants; it's about our First Amendment Rights, about having a justice system that serves the interest of justice and the public, not the whims of those in power."

Kat Abughazaleh also spoke after court, saying she didn't expect the charges to be dismissed Thursday and was relieved they were. She also said the unjust prosecution was the point all along.

"All of us are normal people, and we have been subjected to hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees and immeasurable stress," she said. "The point is financial and psychological torture. That's what this government is trying to do."

Boutros did not speak after court on Thursday. CBS News Chicago reached out to the U.S. Attorney's Office, which said it does not have a comment beyond what was said in court.

Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.