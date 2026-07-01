Special Agent-in-Charge Douglas DePodesta departing as head of FBI Chicago

Special Agent-in-Charge Douglas DePodesta, who has led FBI Chicago for the past three years, is leaving his post on July 6.

CBS News Chicago was told the surprise announcement was made Wednesday by his superiors.

In a message to his team, he wrote, "I've never backed down from a fight, as long as it meant our personnel could continue serving the FBIs mission. Unfortunately, that has proven unpopular over time and my departure is a consequence of that. My last day with the FBI will be next Monday, July 6."

DePodesta worked in the Chicago field office for nearly 25 years as a field agent before leaving Chicago and moving up in the agency through the positions in Detroit and Memphis. He returned as the boss of the Chicago office just says before the start of the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

The announcement of his departure came the same day U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois Andrew Boutros met with U.S. Attorney Todd Blanche in Washington D.C.

The drop in crime Chicago experienced last year has been framed by Chicago Police Department leaders as a collective effort among their partnerships, including with the FBI and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

It was not immediately known who or what DePodesta was referring to when he said his efforts were "unpopular over time."

CBS News Chicago has reached out to the FBI, Department of Justice and DePodesta for further comment and are waiting to hear back.