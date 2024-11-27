Family can't understand why father was shot, killed while working landscaping job in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A family of five has been torn apart right before the holidays, after a father of five was shot and killed in an apparent ambush while working a landscaping job in the Englewood neighborhood earlier this month.

The family of Ricardo Rebollar also continues to search for answers.

A candle burned to remember Rebollar Wednesday night. Reminds of the 59-year-old still fill his Cicero home—from his hat and power tools to his glasses.

"Family guy—been here over 40 years, Never had an issue with anybody else," said Rebollar's son, Marcos. "You know, so this tragic thing that happened—and it just broke everybody's hearts."

Rebollar's sons, Marcos and Elian, said their dad was a kind, hardworking man. He worked landscaping and construction jobs.

Earlier this month, Rebollar was working with his brother in an alley near 64th Street and Parnell Avenue in the Englewood neighborhood when they were ambushed.

Police said Rebollar was shot several times and died. His brother was uninjured.

Cellphone video taken from the night of the shooting showed Rebollar's white work truck still parked in the alley. Elian and Marcos said their dad was not robbed either.

"There's really no motive," said son Marcos. "You know, why kill a guy? He didn't take any belongings. His wallet was there. His phone was there. So what was the reason? We are asking ourselves that question."

Back at the scene, flowers and burnt-out candles rested next to Rebollar's work gloves that were still lying there.

The family is raising money for a private investigator as they search for an arrest and closure—during what will be a challenging holiday season.

"Physically, mentally it has destroyed us as a family, and each and every day, it gets harder and harder, but we really try and do our best." said son Elian. "But all we want is justice for our father."

As of late Wednesday, no arrests had been made.

Rebollar's family has organized a GoFundMe to help with unexpected expenses and to "help ensure that his legacy continues." A total of $3,670 had been raised as of Wednesday night.