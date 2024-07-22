Watch CBS News
House fire in north Chicago suburb leaves 1 person dead

By Alex Ortiz

/ CBS Chicago

A person died after a house fire in north suburban Buffalo Grove on Monday morning.

The Buffalo Grove Fire Department responded to the 600 block of Woodhollow Lane around 10:22 a.m. for a report of a fire in the garage attached to a house, officials said.

Firefighters found heavy flames in the garage that were spreading to the two-story house. They learned one occupant was unaccounted for. They found the person in the building dead at the scene.

Officials did not identify the person as the Lake County Coroner's Office needed to examine the body.

Firefighters brought the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

The Buffalo Grove Fire Department and Illinois State Fire Marshal are conducting an investigation into the fire.

