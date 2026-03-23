Fatal collision at LaGuardia disrupts flights in Chicago; ICE agents may be deployed at airports

Flights at O'Hare International Airport were disrupted Monday morning after a deadly collision between a plane and a firetruck shut down LaGuardia Airport in New York City.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which runs the airport in the New York City Borough of Queens, said in a statement that the pilot and co-pilot of the Air Canada Express plane were killed, and 41 people were taken to hospitals — 39 from the aircraft, and two PA Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting officers from the firetruck.

Officials said the crash happened after the crew in the firetruck drove onto the runway to get to a United Airlines plane.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop at LaGuardia until at least 1 p.m. Chicago time, as the National Transportation Safety Board investigated.

The result was a domino effect for business travelers and people trying to connect through O'Hare.

As of 6:30 a.m., there were at least 37 cancellations and five delays for flights between O'Hare and LaGuardia, and nine cancellations of flights between Midway and LaGuardia.

Meanwhile, the crash at LaGuardia was not the only issue disrupting flights at O'Hare Monday morning. The Transportation Security Administration headache brought on by a partial government shutdown affecting the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is getting more painful across the country.

The Trump administration said effective as soon as Monday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents could be deployed to airports to relieve congestion at TSA checkpoints.

Three- to four-hour security lines continue to plague airports around the country as unpaid TSA officers call out sick while working without pay.

Sources told CBS News the Department of Homeland Security is scrambling to figure out how ICE would assist the TSA — whether it would be securing entries and exits or helping check IDs.

CBS News Chicago asked people traveling through O'Hare Sunday night how they would feel if they saw ICE agents pitching in at airports.

"Yeah, that a big ol' bummer," said Morgan Jarvis. "I'd like them to be less places overall."

"I mean, it's extra help," said Jacob Whisenand. "I think it's more workers the better, because of how bad the lines are right now."

The union for TSA workers does not like the idea of ICE helping them.

Everett Kelly, president of the American Federation of Government Employees, said in a statement that the TSA officers "deserve to be paid, not replaced by untrained, armed agents who have shown how dangerous they can be."

Local union leaders for TSA officers in Illinois and Wisconsin said the ICE plan may complicate matters for employees who have specialized training.

ICE agents were seen Monday morning at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, but no one was seen in a federal agent uniform at O'Hare early Monday.