Fastest Kids in Chicago competition happening Saturday

Fastest Kids in Chicago race kicks off today

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Fastest Kids in Chicago race returns to Gately Park Saturday afternoon.

Children between 5 and 14 years old are invited to compete in a series of timed races.

There will be a 60, 200, and 400-meter dash.

Everyone taking part will receive a certificate, t-shirt, and other goodies.

The event is free and starts today at 11 a.m. at the Dr. Conrad Worrill Track and Field Center in Gately Park near Cottage Grove and 103rd.