Fastest Kids in Chicago competition happening Saturday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Fastest Kids in Chicago race returns to Gately Park Saturday afternoon.
Children between 5 and 14 years old are invited to compete in a series of timed races.
There will be a 60, 200, and 400-meter dash.
Everyone taking part will receive a certificate, t-shirt, and other goodies.
The event is free and starts today at 11 a.m. at the Dr. Conrad Worrill Track and Field Center in Gately Park near Cottage Grove and 103rd.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.