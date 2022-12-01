Watch CBS News
Registration for Fastest Kids in Chicago competition now open

By Jeramie Bizzle

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Do you think you have or maybe know the fastest kid in Chicago?

Well, lace up those sneakers - it's time to stop talking and start running.

Registration is now open for Chicago Park District's 2nd annual Fastest Kids in Chicago track competition.

Symone Frison won the girls' division last year - running 60 meters in 8.2 seconds.

This year's races will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Visit the Chicago Park District website for information on how to register.

The competition is open to children ages 5 to 14.

