Fan falls into visiting bullpen during Royals-White Sox game at Rate Field

A fan fell into the visiting bullpen at Rate Field on Wednesday night, causing a delay during the Royals-White Sox game.

Kansas City had runners on first and second with none out in the fourth inning when the delay occurred. It looked as if stadium workers used a stretcher to transport the fan out of the bullpen area beyond the wall in right field.

The White Sox told CBS News Chicago, "Tonight's game was delayed in the fourth inning to allow White Sox personnel to treat a fan who had fallen into the visiting team's bullpen. The fan has been transported to a local hospital for additional treatment."

No further information, including the fan's age, gender, and condition, was released.