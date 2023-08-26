Police investigate "shooting incident" at Guaranteed Rate Field during Sox game

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An investigation is underway after a shooting incident during the White Sox game Friday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.

There have been unconfirmed reports of someone being treated for a gunshot wound inside the ballpark as the White Sox were playing the Oakland Athletics. Police have not provided any information on what happened.

Fans who were inside the stadium shared photos of what appeared to be detectives focusing in on a section of the bleachers, but fans who spoke to CBS 2 said they didn't hear any gunshots or notice any kind of disturbance or panic.

The game was played without interruption, and the situation inside remained calm throughout.

Police were going about their business after the game ended, and people left in an orderly fashion.

A postgame Vanilla Ice concert was canceled. Fans were told it was due to technical issues, but it's unclear if the decision was connected to the shooting.

Chicago police and a White Sox representative planned to provide an update on the "shooting incident" at 10:45 p.m. outside the stadium.