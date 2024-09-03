Family searches desperately for grandmother missing in Chicago, suffering from dementia

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A family has been undertaking a desperate search for their octogenarian abuela, who suffers from dementia and was last seen near Midway International Airport over the weekend.

The family was going door-to-door Tuesday night in search of answers. Their matriarch, 85-year-old Francisca Renteria, relies on loved ones for her day-to-day-needs—and now has not been seen since Sunday afternoon.

"We're hopeful that she's safe and sound right now," said granddaughter Karina Juarez.

Renteria's granddaughters are on a personal mission as they stop strangers on the street, knock on doors, and ring doorbells.

"We're just all very, very scared, and we hope that she's OK," Juarez said.

Juarez wiped away tears—with her grandmother nowhere to be found and her worries mounting.

"She just came from Mexico two, three months ago, so we were all excited to have her here," Juarez said, "and it's hard that now, she's missing somewhere."

Home surveillance shows Renteria leaving the house at 57th Street and Narragansett Avenue in the Garfield ridge community Sunday—which was the last time she was seen. A loved one was taking a nap at the time.

"She managed to open the door and walk out," said Juarez.

Days later, the 4-foot 11-inch, 130-pound grandmother, who speaks only Spanish, was still missing.

Francisca Renteria Supplied to CBS

"We had a whole search group yesterday come out so we could look for her," Juarez said. "We have a detective that was going by door-to-door."

While it is hard to make out in surveillance video, Renteria left the house in distinctive clothing Sunday.

"She had a black T-shirt that said, 'Not today,' in white letters. She had some gray pants, blue shoes," Juarez said.

Renteria's white, curly hair is the key.

"Her being hungry, hiding somewhere—because she's scared, not knowing what to do," Juarez said. "Just in general for all of us—that if we see someone, to at least start trying to help."

There have been reported sightings of the grandmother at bus stops near Midway International Airport. The family quickly checked—but all the bus stops turned up empty.

The family is asking anyone who might have seen Renteria to call 911. The Chicago Police Department has a detective working the missing persons case.