Family searches for Felecia Bates, 49, missing for nearly 2 weeks from Chicago's South Side

Family searches for at-risk woman missing nearly 2 weeks from South Side

A community on Chicago's South Side was desperately searching Sunday night for a woman who had been missing for nearly two weeks.

Felecia Bates, 49, was last seen at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 2, boarding a northbound Chicago Transit Authority bus at 74th Street and Jeffery Boulevard in the South Shore neighborhood.

There has been no sign of her since.

Bates' family said she suffers from a "diagnosed mental disability," and requires daily care and medication. The family said without immediate medical attention, Bates' condition and safety are in serious jeopardy.

Bates is a Black woman standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 235 pounds. She was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt and blue pants, and her family said she may be disoriented.

On Sunday afternoon, Bates' family held a community-wide search party at Nichols Park Field House, at 1355 E. 53rd St. in the Hyde Park neighborhood, calling on volunteers from all corners of the city to help find her.

Anyone with information on Bates' whereabouts is asked to call police.