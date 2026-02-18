Family of Rev. Jesse Jackson expected to speak in his memory

The family of the civil rights icon and Reverend Jesse Jackson is expected to speak publicly on Wednesday morning, just one day after he died peacefully surrounded by loved ones.

Jackson's children will gather at their family home in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood to reflect on his life and legacy. People all over Chicago paid tribute to Rev. Jackson, placing flowers at a growing memorial outside the family house.

Some of Jackson's children spoke to CBS News Chicago, describing both the weight of this loss and the global impact their father leaves behind.

Jesse Jackson Jr., who was the only person with his dad in his final moments. He said he is grateful he was there to say goodbye to his dad.

"I woke up at about 12:35 a.m., I heard a gasp, and that gasp was my father's final breath," he said.

Rev. Jackson's kids said their father was rooted in the community. A tireless advocate for equality, a civil rights leader, and a man with an unwavering belief in justice. Certainly big shoes to fill, and under the same namesake as Jesse Jackson Jr.

Santita Jackson, the daughter of the Rev. Jesse Jackson, said Tuesday that she hoped people would remember her father as their "champion."

Santita Jackson said her father always told everyone he believed in them and worked to ensure that everyone he encountered and helped could be somebody with a voice.