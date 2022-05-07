Family of Dakotah Earley, man shot during robbery in Lincoln Park, gives update on his condition

CHICAGO CBS) -- The family of the man shot three times during a robbery in Lincoln Park Friday provides an update on his condition.

23-year-old Dakotah Earley remains on life support and is still listed in critical condition, according to the family's GoFundMe.

He has undergone two surgeries with another one scheduled for Saturday. Doctors believe more surgeries will be required but unclear when they will occur.

"We ARE NOT and WILL not lose hope or faith for Dakotah. Please continue to pray for him and over the team who is working with him, as well as the detectives," the family said.

Earley was walking on Wayne Avenue near Webster Avenue around 3 a.m. Friday when a robber came out of hiding and pointed a gun at him. After giving the offender his bag, Earley reached for the gun, and both fell to the ground as they struggled over the gun.

A second robber, also armed with a gun, rushed up; and as the victim was struggling with the first robber, one of them can be heard demanding the passcode to his phone. Then the first robber shot the victim and took his cell phone.

As the victim was lying on the ground, the robber asked him again for his passcode before shooting him a second time. After asking the victim for his passcode again, the victim tells him some numbers before screaming in pain, and the robber shoots him a third time while he's still lying in the street.

He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition with two gunshot wounds to the back, and one gunshot wound to the head -- resulting in partial loss of his colon.

No one is in custody.

Earley's attack was just one of eight in the area in less than 48 hours.